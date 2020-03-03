Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > The Fed announced an unexpected interest rate cut on Tuesday. Here's a timeline of the last 7 emergency rate cuts

The Fed announced an unexpected interest rate cut on Tuesday. Here's a timeline of the last 7 emergency rate cuts

Business Insider Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
The Fed announced an unexpected interest rate cut on Tuesday. Here's a timeline of the last 7 emergency rate cuts**

· *The Federal Reserve lowered interest rates by 50 basis points on Tuesday in an emergency cut to combat the risk of coronavirus on the US economy.*
· *It was the first emergency rate cut since the financial crisis in 2008. *
· *Here's a timeline of the last seven times the Federal Reserve handed down an emergency...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Feds Cut Interest Rate by Half a Percentage Point on Coronavirus Fears

Feds Cut Interest Rate by Half a Percentage Point on Coronavirus Fears 01:14

 Announced on Tuesday, the cut is the largest since 2008, just prior to the Great Recession. In approving the unusual cut, Fed leaders cited the onset of the coronavirus.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Fed delivers surprise rate cut to combat coronavirus risk [Video]Fed delivers surprise rate cut to combat coronavirus risk

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the economic outlook is at risk due to the coronavirus outbreak, which led the Fed to slash interest rates by half a percentage point on Tuesday in an..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:33Published

Surprise Fed rate cut fails to end stock gloom [Video]Surprise Fed rate cut fails to end stock gloom

U.S. stocks tumbled nearly 3 percent on Tuesday after a surprise half percentage-point rate cut sparked fear the global economy may be headed for tougher times because of the coronavirus outbreak. ..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Fed Cuts Rates Half Point in Emergency Move Amid Spreading Virus

Fed Cuts Rates Half Point in Emergency Move Amid Spreading VirusThe U.S. Federal Reserve delivered an emergency half-percentage point interest rate cut Tuesday in a bid to protect the longest-ever economic expansion from...
WorldNews Also reported by •Independent

Hong Kong Cuts Interest Rate By 50 Bps

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority cut its key interest rate by 50 basis points in response to the decision of the US Federal Reserve to reduce the benchmark rate...
RTTNews Also reported by •Reuters IndiaIndependent

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. The Fed announced an unexpected interest rate cut on Tuesday. Here's a timeline of the last 7 emergency rate cuts… https://t.co/wsqRx3h0Rv 8 minutes ago

HipHopMatrix

🆎➕TÿÇkØ🇧🇸 🐲🐉🦂♏️ RT @businessinsider: The Fed announced an unexpected interest rate cut on Tuesday. Here's a timeline of the last 7 emergency rate cuts http… 16 minutes ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. The Fed announced an unexpected interest rate cut on Tuesday. Here's a timeline of the last 7 emergency rate cuts… https://t.co/vaIXkqMxAJ 20 minutes ago

ASIEDUMARFO

Evans101 The Fed announced an unexpected interest rate cut on Tuesday. Here's a timeline of the last 7 emergency rate cuts… https://t.co/NG63fzDre9 24 minutes ago

businessinsider

Business Insider The Fed announced an unexpected interest rate cut on Tuesday. Here's a timeline of the last 7 emergency rate cuts https://t.co/PTCjEjJcNn 29 minutes ago

groce4ya

Kobe Groce RT @RichDvorakFX: The @federalreserve just announced a unanimous - albeit unexpected - interest rate cut. Fed officials reduced its benchma… 17 hours ago

RichDvorakFX

Rich Dvorak The @federalreserve just announced a unanimous - albeit unexpected - interest rate cut. Fed officials reduced its b… https://t.co/AvPIUc4sDV 22 hours ago

swanglobal

Swan Global Investments The Fed announced the first interest rate cut to occur between meetings since the 2008 financial crisis. Remaining… https://t.co/t3In7RGzcU 23 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.