Abercrombie Q4 Tops View, Dollar Tree Sales Miss; Campbell Boosts FY Profit View

RTTNews Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) reported a profit for the fourth-quarter that declined 14.2 percent from last year. Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) posted profit for the quarter, while Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) reported profit in the second-quarter. Campbell Soup raised its annual adjusted earnings guidance, but maintained net sales and organic sales growth outlook.
