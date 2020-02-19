Global  

Five Things for Wednesday, including Gov. Brown's COVID-19 request

bizjournals Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Good morning. Today is Wednesday. Time for some midweek Five Things. It has been quieter for COVID news, and that is good news. There are 115 people in the state under monitoring for the coronavirus, up from 101 on Tuesday, but no new cases have been identified in Oregon. Gov. Kate Brown is requesting federal help for Oregon's response to the outbreak. She wrote Vice President Mike Pence, who leads the Trump administration's COVID-19 efforts, that the state needs $7 million to $10 million per…
