Brown-Forman misses earnings, tempers 2020 outlook amid coronavirus uncertainty

bizjournals Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Brown-Forman Corp. (NYSE: BFB) has tempered its expectations for fiscal 2020 as a result of short-term changes and disruptions in its emerging and international markets, including the uncertainty of coronavirus. For the third quarter and nine months ended Jan. 31, the spirits industry giant saw essentially flat net sales at $899 million, missing earnings expectations which forecasted revenue at $953 million. As a result, the company’s revised outlook for fiscal 2020 takes a step back, anticipating…
