Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Members of Boston's new cannabis review board named

Members of Boston's new cannabis review board named

bizjournals Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
The five members of the newly created Boston Cannabis Board, which will oversee the local approval process for all marijuana license applications in the city, have been announced by Mayor Martin Walsh. The board was created by an ordinance, passed by the Boston City Council in November, in response to what's often seen as an opaque and arduous process for those who want to open a cannabis business in the city. In the past, the city's Office of Emerging Industries negotiated contracts with marijuana…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sto-Rox Parents Confront Board Members [Video]Sto-Rox Parents Confront Board Members

After learning that their district is quickly running out of paper, parents confronted board members at a meeting.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:38Published

State Gives Final Approval For Dorchester Marijuana Shop That Would Be First In Boston [Video]State Gives Final Approval For Dorchester Marijuana Shop That Would Be First In Boston

The Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission approved its first minority-owned retail marijuana shop, which would become the first in Boston. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

WeedMD subsidiary Starseed Medicinal becomes preferred supplier of cannabis to major union group

WeedMD Inc (CVE:WMD) (OTCMKTS:WDDMF) subsidiary Starseed Medicinal Inc has become the preferred supplier of cannabis to the Insulators Local 95 Health & Welfare...
Proactive Investors

Cannabis regulators ask lawmakers to create new fund for equity operators

Two of the state’s top cannabis regulators are urging state lawmakers to further bolster and fund the state’s equity programs. Steve Hoffman, the chairman of...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

WeedWrx

WeedWrx RT @BosBizDon: Mayor Walsh has named the five members of the newly created Boston Cannabis Board, which will oversee the local approval pro… 36 minutes ago

BosBizDon

Don Seiffert Mayor Walsh has named the five members of the newly created Boston Cannabis Board, which will oversee the local app… https://t.co/qM1921JUeH 53 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.