Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > State Farm suspends non-essential travel due to the coronavirus

State Farm suspends non-essential travel due to the coronavirus

bizjournals Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Insurance company State Farm has restricted all non-essential travel for employees due to the spread of the coronavirus.  The Bloomington, Ill.-based company is the 15th-largest employer in Atlanta, with approximately 7,000 workers in the metro area.   “We are restricting all non-essential business travel through March. We believe this step will help keep our associates healthy and limit exposure across the country,” spokesperson Roszell Gadson told Atlanta Business Chronicle in an email…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ANI - Published < > Embed
News video: Haryana govt to avoid non essential mass gatherings due to coronavirus

Haryana govt to avoid non essential mass gatherings due to coronavirus 01:28

 Haryana govt to avoid non essential mass gatherings due to coronavirus

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: New Jersey Man Killed By Disease Suffered Multiple Health Problems [Video]Coronavirus Update: New Jersey Man Killed By Disease Suffered Multiple Health Problems

New Jersey state officials say the man was 69-years-old, from Little Ferry in Bergen County, and had several key underlying health conditions. They noted he had no history of travel outside the U.S,..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:09Published

Will Travel and Tourism Recover From Coronavirus? [Video]Will Travel and Tourism Recover From Coronavirus?

Eventually. But for now the impact the coronavirus is having on the air, cruise, hotel and travel sectors is still be assessed, as are the risks for investors.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 03:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Facebook bans all non-essential employee business travel globally and moves job interviews to video-conferencing due to coronavirus (FB)

Facebook bans all non-essential employee business travel globally and moves job interviews to video-conferencing due to coronavirus (FB)· *Facebook is banning non-essential business travel for its 45,000 employees.* · *It will also conduct job interviews entirely via video-conferencing...
Business Insider Also reported by •Reuters

News24.com | 'Stay at home' - coronavirus panic grips Italy

Italians have been told to stay at home and avoid all non-essential travel as quarantine measures were extended to the whole country to stop the spread of the...
News24 Also reported by •Reuters

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.