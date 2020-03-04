State Farm suspends non-essential travel due to the coronavirus

Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Insurance company State Farm has restricted all non-essential travel for employees due to the spread of the coronavirus. The Bloomington, Ill.-based company is the 15th-largest employer in Atlanta, with approximately 7,000 workers in the metro area. “We are restricting all non-essential business travel through March. We believe this step will help keep our associates healthy and limit exposure across the country,” spokesperson Roszell Gadson told Atlanta Business Chronicle in an email… 👓 View full article

