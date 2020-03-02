Global  

How Wake County is working to contain NC's first coronavirus case

bizjournals Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
With North Carolina's first confirmed case of coronavirus landing in Wake County, public health officials say they are quarantining close contacts of the patient and tracing potential exposure to other people – but they still believe it is an "isolated incident." On Wednesday afternoon, a day after Gov. Roy Cooper announced the single case of coronavirus, Wake County government officials say they are taking "appropriate" measures to prevent the local spread of the virus. "The North Carolina…
