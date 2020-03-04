The week in bankruptcies: OMG MH Holdings LLC and Salon Studio LLC.

Global  

bizjournals Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Jacksonville area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings - including one with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended February 21, 2020. Year to date through February 21, 2020, the court recorded 15 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 150 percent increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business…
