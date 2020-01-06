Dow surges 1,173 points after Congress agrees on emergency spending bill, Biden dominates Super Tuesday

Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· *Stocks surged on Wednesday after Congress agreed on an emergency spending bill to help fight the spread of the coronavirus in the US.*

· *Equities also received a boost from Joe Biden's surprise Super Tuesday victories, which alleviated Wall Street concerns about a far-left Democratic nominee.*

· *The S&P 500 rose for the... · *Stocks surged on Wednesday after Congress agreed on an emergency spending bill to help fight the spread of the coronavirus in the US.*· *Equities also received a boost from Joe Biden's surprise Super Tuesday victories, which alleviated Wall Street concerns about a far-left Democratic nominee.*· *The S&P 500 rose for the 👓 View full article

