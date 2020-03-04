Star Business Canopy Growth to lay off 500 employees, close greenhouses, take $700-$800M writedown https://t.co/nkQdFAPiwl 8 seconds ago 🎉🎉🎉dufferella🎉🎉🎉 RT @CP24: Canopy Growth to lay off 500 employees, close greenhouses, take $700-$800M writedown https://t.co/l7CuFTw4og https://t.co/erZxPLQ… 42 seconds ago Alberta Prime Times Canopy Growth to lay off 500 employees, close greenhouses, take $700-$800M writedown https://t.co/Yyh3ACQyqb 9 minutes ago Winnipeg Free Press Canopy Growth to lay off 500, close greenhouses https://t.co/2XYe0s8HCd 9 minutes ago CP24 Canopy Growth to lay off 500 employees, close greenhouses, take $700-$800M writedown https://t.co/l7CuFTw4og https://t.co/erZxPLQXfL 13 minutes ago Castanet Canopy to lay off 500 (BC) https://t.co/CRuct4nOl3 15 minutes ago ICE-H Investments News RT @newsinvesting: Canopy Growth to close two greenhouses, cut about 500 positions - https://t.co/NN9ajifDEk 19 minutes ago Monkey Viral #Canopy Growth to close two greenhouses, cut about 500 positions By Reuters now trending on Monkey Viral -… https://t.co/tu2mqBWqkK 21 minutes ago