Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Canopy Growth to close two greenhouses, cut about 500 positions

Canopy Growth to close two greenhouses, cut about 500 positions

Reuters Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Pot producer Canopy Growth Corp said on Wednesday it plans to close two of its greenhouses in Aldergrove and Delta, British Columbia, cutting about 500 positions.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Canopy Growth to lay off 500 employees, close greenhouses, take $700-$800M writedown

Canopy Growth Corp. says it is laying off 500 employees and closing its greenhouses in Aldergrove and Delta, B.C.
CP24


Tweets about this

StarBusiness

Star Business Canopy Growth to lay off 500 employees, close greenhouses, take $700-$800M writedown https://t.co/nkQdFAPiwl 8 seconds ago

dufferellas

🎉🎉🎉dufferella🎉🎉🎉 RT @CP24: Canopy Growth to lay off 500 employees, close greenhouses, take $700-$800M writedown https://t.co/l7CuFTw4og https://t.co/erZxPLQ… 42 seconds ago

ab_primetimes

Alberta Prime Times Canopy Growth to lay off 500 employees, close greenhouses, take $700-$800M writedown https://t.co/Yyh3ACQyqb 9 minutes ago

WinnipegNews

Winnipeg Free Press Canopy Growth to lay off 500, close greenhouses https://t.co/2XYe0s8HCd 9 minutes ago

CP24

CP24 Canopy Growth to lay off 500 employees, close greenhouses, take $700-$800M writedown https://t.co/l7CuFTw4og https://t.co/erZxPLQXfL 13 minutes ago

CastanetNews

Castanet Canopy to lay off 500 (BC) https://t.co/CRuct4nOl3 15 minutes ago

ICEHInvest_News

ICE-H Investments News RT @newsinvesting: Canopy Growth to close two greenhouses, cut about 500 positions - https://t.co/NN9ajifDEk 19 minutes ago

monkey_viral

Monkey Viral #Canopy Growth to close two greenhouses, cut about 500 positions By Reuters now trending on Monkey Viral -… https://t.co/tu2mqBWqkK 21 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.