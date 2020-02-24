Here's how Cincinnati stocks did on Dow's 1,200-point surge

Global  

The U.S. stock market rallied on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones industrial average shooting up nearly 1,200 points following a Super Tuesday surge for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Shares in Cincinnati-based companies rode that wave. The market surge follows Tuesday's news that the Federal Reserve is cutting rates 0.5%, its first emergency cut since the Great Recession of 2008, prompted by the worst market tumble since that economic downturn. Biden also pulled off a 10-state win on…
