Wisconsin joins multistate lawsuit to block diversion of defense funds for border wall

Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

The state of Wisconsin will join 18 other states in a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's diversion of $3.8 billion in money appropriated by Congress for National Guard equipment to instead fund construction of his wall along the nation's border with Mexico. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said in authorizing Attorney General Josh Kaul to join the lawsuit that the diversion includes more than $100 million designated for Wisconsin manufacturers, specifically Oshkosh-based Oshkosh Corp. (NYSE:… 👓 View full article

