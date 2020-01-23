Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Former Whole Foods co-CEO Walter Robb now relishes shining spotlight on entrepreneurs

Former Whole Foods co-CEO Walter Robb now relishes shining spotlight on entrepreneurs

bizjournals Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
The best word to describe Walter Robb's job these days may be matchmaker. Robb is a linchpin in the worlds of sustainability, food and consumer goods in Austin and beyond. He connects entrepreneurs with investors, CEOs with world-renowned experts and even journalists with potential sources — before starting the interview for this podcast, he called a restaurateur to ask when an Austin Business Journalist reporter could come by for a meeting. Since stepping down as co-CEO of Whole Foods Market…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Whole Foods Experiencing Food Shortages and Empty Shelves [Video]Whole Foods Experiencing Food Shortages and Empty Shelves

If you’re doing a Whole Foods run anytime soon, you might not find everything you were looking to buy. Veuer’s Susana Victoria Perez has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Catering platform Hungry raises $20M, adds Kevin Hart and former Whole Foods co-CEO as investors

Catering platform Hungry Marketplace has raised $20 million from actor Kevin Hart, former Whole Foods co-CEO Walter Robb and others to fuel a 23-city expansion...
bizjournals

Whole Foods Market Recalls Green Chicken Tamales For Undeclared Milk

Whole Foods Market, the supermarket chain owned by e-commerce giant Amazon, is recalling select Green Chile Chicken Tamales across multiple states due to...
RTTNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.