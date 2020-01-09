Global  

Enforcement Directorate books former Jet Airways chairman Naresh Goyal in fresh case of money laundering

Zee News Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has raided the house of former chairman of the grounded Jet Airways, Naresh Goyal, and registered a fresh case of money laundering against him. 
What we now know about Ghosn's daring escape from Japan [Video]What we now know about Ghosn's daring escape from Japan

TOKYO — On December 29, former Nissan, Renault boss Carlos Ghosn, who was under house arrest facing charges of diverting millions in company funds for his personal use, walked out of his house in..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

ED books former Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal for money laundering; conducts raids

A criminal case against the former chairman of the airlines has been filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after taking cognisance of a...
Hindu Also reported by •DNAIndiaTimes

