Fort Bend County health department confirms 'presumptive positive' coronavirus case

Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

This story excerpt is courtesy of our partners at KHOU 11. Click here for KHOU's full story and related video. FORT BEND COUNTY — The Fort Bend County health department confirmed a "presumptive positive" case of the COVID-19 coronavirus disease. The man, who is in his 70s, had recently traveled abroad and got tested at a Houston lab. Those results came back identifying a "presumptive positive" case of the virus. The man has been hospitalized and is stable. "This presumptive case is actionable,… 👓 View full article

