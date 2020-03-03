Global  

Fort Bend County health department confirms 'presumptive positive' coronavirus case

bizjournals Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
This story excerpt is courtesy of our partners at KHOU 11. Click here for KHOU's full story and related video. FORT BEND COUNTY — The Fort Bend County health department confirmed a "presumptive positive" case of the COVID-19 coronavirus disease. The man, who is in his 70s, had recently traveled abroad and got tested at a Houston lab. Those results came back identifying a "presumptive positive" case of the virus. The man has been hospitalized and is stable. "This presumptive case is actionable,…
News video: 'Presumptive Positive Case' Of COVID-19 Confirmed In Fort Bend County

 Fort Bend County Health and Human Services says a man in his 70s recently traveled outside of the U.S. and is now getting treated in a hospital.

HonorHealth says it's working with county health officials after 2nd Arizona coronavirus case confirmed

"There is little cause for concern among anyone else who has been, or is currently being cared for, in the hospital," HonorHealth said in a statement.  
US: “Presumptive positive” coronavirus case confirmed in Maricopa County, Arizona

