6 UH students, staff members self-quarantined after returning from countries under travel warning due to coronavirus

bizjournals Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
This story excerpt is courtesy of our partners at KHOU 11. Click here for KHOU's full story and related video. HOUSTON — Six University of Houston staff members and students who recently returned from Italy and South Korea are self-quarantining for two weeks out of an abundance of caution amid the coronavirus outbreaks in those countries. Two others are expected to return to the states by the end of the week. They will also self-quarantine for 14 days before they're allowed to return to campus. UH…
News video: WHO Chief Gives Warning Regarding Coronavirus

WHO Chief Gives Warning Regarding Coronavirus 00:32

 In response to the global outbreak of the new coronavirus, the World Health Organization (WHO) is weighing in. According to Reuters, the head of the WHO said that public health officials are operating in "unchartered territory". The virus has infected more than 90,000 people across 73 countries and...

