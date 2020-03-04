Global  

SC quashes RBI order, paves way for cryptocurrency trade

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
The verdict would allow companies in the sector to use the banking platform to trade and transact in cryptocurrency. The central bank had contended that allowing cryptocurrency (bitcoins) compromised the integrity of the banking system.
Supreme Court of India quashes RBI ban on cryptocurrency

Supreme Court of India quashes RBI ban on cryptocurrencyThe quashing of RBI ban on cryptocurrency by the Supreme Court of India has bought cheers to the country’s crypto community. In the much-awaited hearing...
