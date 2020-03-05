Global  

Pay Rs 77k cr dues without any delay: Govt to telcos

IndiaTimes Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Vodafone Idea has so far paid only Rs 3,500 crore towards the Rs 53,038 crore demanded from the company, while Airtel has paid Rs 18,004 crore against the Rs 35,586 crore demanded from it. Tata group companies cumulatively paid Rs 4,197 crore towards the Rs 13,823 crore asked from them.
