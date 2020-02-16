Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Yes Bank soars on report SBI-led group to buy stake

Yes Bank soars on report SBI-led group to buy stake

Reuters India Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Shares of Yes Bank Ltd surged 19% on Thursday on a report that the Indian government has approved a plan for top lender State Bank of India to lead a consortium that will buy a stake in the troubled private-sector bank.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

NYT Report Shines Light Into Deutsche Bank's Shady Deals With Trump [Video]NYT Report Shines Light Into Deutsche Bank's Shady Deals With Trump

A new New York Times report highlights dubious dealmaking between President Donald Trump and Deutsche Bank. Numerous banks viewed Trump's past bankruptcies as a sign to steer clear of the real estate..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:51Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TanviMehta710

Tanvi Mehta RT @ReutersIndia: Yes Bank soars on report SBI-led group to buy stake https://t.co/yntBD1cVfX 5 minutes ago

AFTvitaliy

AFT Dispatch Yes Bank soars on report SBI-led group to buy stake https://t.co/M6vW93NusZ #YahooFinance #Traffic #Transportation… https://t.co/8tJ9MG0OUy 6 minutes ago

muralikumarje

Markets Today RT @TOIBusiness: Yes Bank soars on report of SBI-led group to buy stake https://t.co/DRSExufl2z 7 minutes ago

TOIBusiness

TOI Business Yes Bank soars on report of SBI-led group to buy stake https://t.co/DRSExufl2z 8 minutes ago

ReutersIndia

Reuters India Yes Bank soars on report SBI-led group to buy stake https://t.co/yntBD1cVfX 13 minutes ago

Aloksinghraj007

Alok Singh Rajput RT @firstpost: According to reports, #govt has approved the plan for #SBI to buy #YesBank stake. #YesBankShares #SBIShares #BSE #NSE https:… 24 minutes ago

firstpost

Firstpost According to reports, #govt has approved the plan for #SBI to buy #YesBank stake. #YesBankShares #SBIShares #BSE… https://t.co/GIkMVApYpk 35 minutes ago

tweetsfromnivi

nivi Yes Bank seems to have found a buyer (stake). https://t.co/C8nlbiAc8M 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.