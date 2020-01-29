Global  

British regional airline Flybe collapses after coronavirus blow

Reuters Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
British regional airline Flybe collapsed on Thursday after a plunge in travel demand, making the struggling carrier the industry's first big casualty of the coronavirus outbreak.
News video: Shapps: Coronavirus to blame for Flybe collapse

Shapps: Coronavirus to blame for Flybe collapse 01:09

 Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has blamed a "weak company and the coronavirus" for the collapse of regional airline Flybe. The airline went into administration and ceased trading with immediate effect as it struggled to raise funds amid a fall in bookings, likely triggered by the coronavirus...

Flybe, Europe's largest regional airline, has close down with immediate effect. The company narrowly avoided collapse in January, but has continued to lose money since, with the effect of the..

British Airways has suspended bookings on its website for direct flights from London to Beijing and Shanghai. The ban is in response to the coronavirus outbreak and will be in effect until March...

British airline Flybe collapses as coronavirus deals final blow

British regional airline Flybe collapsed on Thursday after a plunge in travel demand, making the long-struggling carrier one of the first big corporate...
Reuters

British regional airline Flybe says enters into administration

British regional airline Flybe said early on Thursday it entered into administration, as the already struggling carrier failed to withstand the plunge in travel...
Reuters

