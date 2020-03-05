Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > British airline Flybe collapses as coronavirus deals final blow

British airline Flybe collapses as coronavirus deals final blow

Reuters Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
British regional airline Flybe collapsed on Thursday after a plunge in travel demand, making the long-struggling carrier one of the first big corporate casualties of the coronavirus outbreak.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Flybe on verge of collapse

Flybe on verge of collapse 00:47

 Flybe, Europe's largest regional airline, has close down with immediate effect. The company narrowly avoided collapse in January, but has continued to lose money since, with the effect of the coronavirus on travel the final blow for the 41-year-old carrier.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Gloomy skies: Flybe collapses; IATA warns on huge global hit [Video]Gloomy skies: Flybe collapses; IATA warns on huge global hit

The coronavirus epidemic could cost passenger airlines up to $113 billion in lost revenue this year, an industry body warned on Thursday, the same day that regional UK carrier Flybe became an early..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:05Published

'Absolutely gutted' - passengers stranded after Flybe collapses [Video]'Absolutely gutted' - passengers stranded after Flybe collapses

British regional airline Flybe collapsed on Thursday after a plunge in travel demand, making the long-struggling carrier one of the first big corporate casualties of the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Passengers Stranded as British Airline Flybe Collapses, Weakened by Coronavirus’ Impact on Travel Industry


TIME

British airline Flybe collapses, stranding travellers

LONDON (AP) — The struggling British airline Flybe has collapsed, leaving passengers stranded and told to find their own way home. UK Civil Aviation Authority...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

weareiowa5news

We Are Iowa Local 5 British airline collapses as coronavirus cuts flying demand https://t.co/dnbH0MZEc3 2 minutes ago

wbir

WBIR Channel 10 British airline collapses as coronavirus cuts flying demand https://t.co/aGeNtdQOhg 2 minutes ago

WFMY

WFMY News 2 Flybe, a regional airline, narrowly avoided bankruptcy in January but had continued to lose money. https://t.co/FuC8pLVysP 4 minutes ago

jones4440

Spam Elliot RT @nycjim: British regional airline Flybe collapses amid a steep fall in bookings due to #coronavirus. 2,400 workers lose jobs. https://t.… 6 minutes ago

RcsSports

Jim Hicks RT @KHOU: British airline collapses as coronavirus cuts flying demand https://t.co/RTqZq8oBTW 7 minutes ago

KHOU

KHOU 11 News Houston British airline collapses as coronavirus cuts flying demand https://t.co/RTqZq8oBTW 18 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse British airline Flybe collapses as coronavirus deals final blow https://t.co/wA6s69FIvn 25 minutes ago

fuseboxradio

fuseboxradio British airline Flybe goes bankrupt, stranding travelers l Los Angeles Times https://t.co/d38YaTYbDs 26 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.