British airline Flybe collapses as coronavirus deals final blow
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () British regional airline Flybe collapsed on Thursday after a plunge in travel demand, making the long-struggling carrier one of the first big corporate casualties of the coronavirus outbreak.
Flybe, Europe's largest regional airline, has close down with immediate effect. The company narrowly avoided collapse in January, but has continued to lose money since, with the effect of the coronavirus on travel the final blow for the 41-year-old carrier.