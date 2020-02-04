Global  

Record profit lifts Aviva shares, pays out on coronavirus claims

Reuters Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Aviva shares jumped on Thursday as the life and general insurer posted a record profit in its first year under chief executive Maurice Tulloch, although he said coronavirus added uncertainty to the outlook.
