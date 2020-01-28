Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Daybreak eyes renovation project, looks to expand services in Montgomery County

Daybreak eyes renovation project, looks to expand services in Montgomery County

bizjournals Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
A nonprofit organization that provides specialized services to Montgomery County's homeless and at-risk youth is preparing to embark on a comprehensive renovation and enhancement project.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Upstate Residents Fighting Proposed Amazon Warehouse [Video]Upstate Residents Fighting Proposed Amazon Warehouse

There's a battle brewing in the Orange County town of Montgomery. On one side are supporters of a proposed Amazon warehouse project. On the other are residents who don't want their town to change. CBSN..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:14Published


Tweets about this

Daybreak_Dayton

Daybreak Dayton Daybreak eyes renovation project, looks to expand services in Montgomery County https://t.co/xi0I0TpdYB via @DBJnews 9 hours ago

DBJnews

Dayton Biz Journal A nonprofit organization that provides specialized services to Montgomery County's homeless and at-risk youth is pr… https://t.co/rUGaqg99FP 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.