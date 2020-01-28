Daybreak eyes renovation project, looks to expand services in Montgomery County Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 18 hours ago )

A nonprofit organization that provides specialized services to Montgomery County's homeless and at-risk youth is preparing to embark on a comprehensive renovation and enhancement project. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Upstate Residents Fighting Proposed Amazon Warehouse There's a battle brewing in the Orange County town of Montgomery. On one side are supporters of a proposed Amazon warehouse project. On the other are residents who don't want their town to change. CBSN.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:14Published on January 28, 2020

Tweets about this Daybreak Dayton Daybreak eyes renovation project, looks to expand services in Montgomery County https://t.co/xi0I0TpdYB via @DBJnews 9 hours ago Dayton Biz Journal A nonprofit organization that provides specialized services to Montgomery County's homeless and at-risk youth is pr… https://t.co/rUGaqg99FP 10 hours ago