Luxury Living: Trends in luxury bathrooms

bizjournals Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
(This is part of a special Luxury Living publication by Dayton Business Journal.) Are you dreaming of a new master bathroom? Your focus should be on the shower, says Danny McGeady, owner of JEM Designs in Beavercreek. "It’s all about high performance showers: big showers, two shower heads, body sprays. We see that more than we do the big tubs," he said. Frameless shower enclosures with clear glass are huge. This allows homeowners to show off elaborate floor to ceiling tile design, which is…
