Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Ikea Recalls Kullen 3-drawer Chests For Tip-Over Risks

Ikea Recalls Kullen 3-drawer Chests For Tip-Over Risks

RTTNews Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Swedish furniture giant Ikea recalled about 970,000 units of KULLEN 3-drawer chests in the United States and Canada citing tip over risks for children, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said. The company, which in early January agreed to pay $46 million for a toddler killed by one of its already recalled dressers, noted that the newly recalled chest is unstable if it is not anchored
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Consumer Alert: Ikea Recalling Drawer Chest Due To Tip-Over Safety Concerns [Video]Consumer Alert: Ikea Recalling Drawer Chest Due To Tip-Over Safety Concerns

Ikea is recalling a piece of furniture that could be dangerous for children.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:30Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RTTNews

RTTNews Top Stories Ikea Recalls Kullen 3-drawer Chests For Tip-Over Risks https://t.co/vQFXYPTnaS #news #breaking #rttnews https://t.co/R0oOXjRaHR 25 minutes ago

JDNews

The Daily News Ikea recalls 3-drawer Kullen dresser over tipping hazard https://t.co/ejQ48TId9s 2 hours ago

SteveJacksonVA

Steve Jackson Network RT @USCPSC: #Recall: 820,000 @IKEAUSA KULLEN 3-drawer chests. Chests unstable unless anchored to wall. Tip-over/entrapment hazards. Get ref… 5 hours ago

CalConsumer

CalConsumer RT @CRAdvocacy: #RECALL: #Ikea has recalled nearly 1M Kullen three-drawer dressers linked to tip-overs. If you own this dresser, stop using… 7 hours ago

WATCHsafety

W.A.T.C.H., Inc. #SHOUTsafety: KEA Recalls KULLEN 3-Drawer Chests Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Consumers Urged to Anchor… https://t.co/z4zVUUbrBf 8 hours ago

Jdstasia

Joanne Douglas RT @CBSThisMorning: Ikea is recalling 820,000 Kullen three-drawer chests sold nationwide because they can tip over and crush kids, the Swed… 8 hours ago

AdairGuthrieEMA

Adair & Guthrie EMA IKEA Recalls KULLEN 3-Drawer Chests Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Consumers Urged to Anchor Chests or Ret… https://t.co/wOFy1GvtiM 8 hours ago

CBSThisMorning

CBS This Morning Ikea is recalling 820,000 Kullen three-drawer chests sold nationwide because they can tip over and crush kids, the… https://t.co/jQuttC1JXQ 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.