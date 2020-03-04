Global  

Amerant CFO resigns, bank appoints replacement

bizjournals Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Amerant Bancorp CFO Alberto Peraza has resigned and will step down from his position by mid-March. The Coral Gables-based bank (Nasdaq: AMTB) announced Carlos Iafigliola, currently senior VP and treasury manager, will serve as interim CFO effective March 16. "[Peraza] has been instrumental to the success of the company and played a key role in our 2018 IPO, as well as our subsequent transformation into a domestically focused community bank," said Amerant CEO Millar Wilson. "We appreciate [his]…
