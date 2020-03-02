Global  

CEO of Cincinnati hospital system to advise governor on coronavirus

bizjournals Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Dr. Rick Lofgren, CEO of UC Health, has been tapped to help advise Gov. Mike DeWine as Ohio continues preparations for the deadly new strain of coronavirus. Ohio has no confirmed cases of coronavirus disease 2019, or covid-19, but one person is under investigation and the outbreak is spreading in the United States. Lofgren is the only Cincinnatian on the advisory board of medical experts announced March 4 by DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and Dr. Amy Acton, director of the Ohio Department of Health.…
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published < > Embed
News video: Governor DeSantis talks about coronavirus, health emergency in Florida

Governor DeSantis talks about coronavirus, health emergency in Florida 02:17

 With two confirmed cases of coronavirus in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis addressed the health emergency on Monday during a pair of stops across the Sunshine State.

