CEO of Cincinnati hospital system to advise governor on coronavirus

Dr. Rick Lofgren, CEO of UC Health, has been tapped to help advise Gov. Mike DeWine as Ohio continues preparations for the deadly new strain of coronavirus. Ohio has no confirmed cases of coronavirus disease 2019, or covid-19, but one person is under investigation and the outbreak is spreading in the United States. Lofgren is the only Cincinnatian on the advisory board of medical experts announced March 4 by DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and Dr. Amy Acton, director of the Ohio Department of Health.… 👓 View full article

