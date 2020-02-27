CCM names Broadway veteran as new dean of musical theater program
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () The University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music has named a Broadway veteran as dean of the musical theater program. Eric Santagata, a 2004 CCM graduate, will take the position of Patricia A. Corbett Distinguished Chair of Musical Theatre at CCM on Aug. 15. He succeeds Aubrey Berg, who retired at the end of the 2018-19 academic year after 32 years. “The appointment of Eric Santagata ushers in an exciting new era for CCM musical theater, which is recognized nationally for its tradition…