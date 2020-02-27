Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > CCM names Broadway veteran as new dean of musical theater program

CCM names Broadway veteran as new dean of musical theater program

bizjournals Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
The University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music has named a Broadway veteran as dean of the musical theater program. Eric Santagata, a 2004 CCM graduate, will take the position of Patricia A. Corbett Distinguished Chair of Musical Theatre at CCM on Aug. 15. He succeeds Aubrey Berg, who retired at the end of the 2018-19 academic year after 32 years. “The appointment of Eric Santagata ushers in an exciting new era for CCM musical theater, which is recognized nationally for its tradition…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published < > Embed
News video: Pittsburgh Musical Theater Bringing 'The Sound Of Music' To Byham Theater

Pittsburgh Musical Theater Bringing 'The Sound Of Music' To Byham Theater 05:07

 ActressLara Hayhurst stops by with the young actors playing the Von Trapp children to preview Pittsburgh Musical Theater's upcoming production of the classic, "The Sound Of Music."

Recent related videos from verified sources

TROLLS WORLD TOUR [Video]TROLLS WORLD TOUR

Let's watch the latest movie trailer of TROLLS WORLD TOUR aka Trolls 2 – In theaters April 2020 Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake return in an all-star sequel to DreamWorks Animation’s 2016..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:23Published

Sir Tom Jones in talks to help produce musical 'What's New Pussycat?' [Video]Sir Tom Jones in talks to help produce musical 'What's New Pussycat?'

Sir Tom Jones is in talks to help produce musical 'What's New Pussycat?' The musical, which features his greatest hits, is in the works and is based on novel 'The History of Tom Jones, a Foundling'..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

JPMorgan names veteran Gori as new Asia Pacific chief executive

JPMorgan Chase & Co on Thursday named veteran Filippo Gori as its new Asia Pacific chief executive officer to oversee strategy and operations of the Wall Street...
Reuters

ASU's Cronkite journalism school names new dean

Arizona State University has named Sonya Forte Duhé as the next dean of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Duhé will come to...
bizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.