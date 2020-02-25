Global  

Stocks tumble as coronavirus fears overpower stimulus efforts

Business Insider Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Stocks tumble as coronavirus fears overpower stimulus efforts**

· *European stocks and US futures fell on Thursday as coronavirus fears outweighed stimulus efforts.*
· *US lawmakers approved $8 billion, Chinese finance ministers allocated $16 billion, and the International Monetary Fund earmarked $50 billion to combat the epidemic.*
· *Rate cuts and government cash may not prevent...
News video: Coronavirus Fears Wipe out $5 Trillion in Global Stocks

Coronavirus Fears Wipe out $5 Trillion in Global Stocks 01:13

 Coronavirus fears continue to compound along with the number of international cases of the illness. On Friday, Global markets continued their dive, with the main European markets losing between two and three percent.

Feds Cut Interest Rate by Half a Percentage Point on Coronavirus Fears [Video]Feds Cut Interest Rate by Half a Percentage Point on Coronavirus Fears

Feds Cut Interest Rate by Half a Percentage Point on Coronavirus Fears Announced on Tuesday, the cut is the largest since 2008, just prior to the Great Recession. In approving the unusual cut, Fed..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:16Published

Stocks rally, then slide again as virus fears revive [Video]Stocks rally, then slide again as virus fears revive

After Asian stocks ended with gains, Europe initially followed suit. But markets soon turned negative again as coronavirus fears returned to the fore. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Global stocks sink further on lingering coronavirus fears

Stocks across the globe fell on Tuesday to their lowest since mid-December and the benchmark U.S. debt yield was near a record low on lingering concerns about...
Reuters

Stocks plunge on coronavirus fears even as U.S. ramps up fight against spread

U.S. stocks plummeted on Thursday as fears about the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on economic growth flared even as U.S. officials pledged that they were...
Reuters


