Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Limit using paper money use: Iran on Covid-19

Limit using paper money use: Iran on Covid-19

IndiaTimes Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Iran's health minister on Thursday encouraged the public to reduce its use of paper money as it is aiding the spread of the new coronavirus, and said authorities will begin manning checkpoints to limit travel between major cities in the Islamic Republic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ylamarjr

Yves LaMarre Limit using paper money use: Iran on Covid-19 https://t.co/rqrFuU0tw1 1 day ago

Anzalk3

Anzal KaBeEr Iran says limit using paper money to avoid coronavirus' spread https://t.co/sGS0E3AseC https://t.co/Yuib0HqPso… https://t.co/gNDb7sLzzX 2 days ago

Anzalk3

Anzal KaBeEr Iran says limit using paper money to avoid coronavirus' spread https://t.co/2wDGKLWo7P https://t.co/Yuib0HqPso… https://t.co/HOHxudwdyS 3 days ago

drharsha_joshi

Harshawardhan Joshi ⁦@BJP4India⁩ : good reason to promote online payments. https://t.co/a9sS6ZSzL0 5 days ago

drharsha_joshi

Harshawardhan Joshi Iran says limit using paper money to avoid coronavirus spread https://t.co/a9sS6ZSzL0 5 days ago

ksannews

KSAN News Palestinian officials on Thursday indefinitely closed the storied Church of the Nativity in the biblical city of Be… https://t.co/hIT4ChDnQp 6 days ago

RosePAr47670551

Rose PArsons Limit using paper money to avoid coronavirus spread: Iranian health minister https://t.co/c3sBVSh0Gy 6 days ago

MSMWatchdog2013

Not a Canberra Bubbler 🌲🌏🌲 RT @AP: Iran will begin manning checkpoints to limit travel between major cities amid virus and tells citizens to limit using paper money t… 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.