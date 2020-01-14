Global  

UK court rejects Nirav Modi's bail plea for fifth time

IndiaTimes Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
A UK court on Thursday rejected for the fifth time the bail plea of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, who is fighting his extradition to India on charges over the nearly $2 billion PNB fraud and money laundering case. The 49-year-old is lodged in a south-west London prison since his arrest in March last year and is scheduled for an extradition trial in May.
News video: Sena takes a jibe at PM Modi over tweet about giving up social media | Oneindia News

Sena takes a jibe at PM Modi over tweet about giving up social media | Oneindia News 04:28

 TURNING DOWN THE CENTRE'S PLEA FOR MORE TIME, SUPREME COURT SAID TODAY THAT ALL THE PETITIONS RELATED TO LAST WEEK'S VIOLENCE IN DELHI INCLUDING THAT OF HATE SPEECH WILL BE HEARD BY THE DELHI HIGH COURT ON FRIDAY. AS THE DEADLY CORONAVIRUS CONTINUES TO HAUNT THE ENTIRE WORLD, PANIC HAS GRIPPED INDIA...

