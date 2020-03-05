Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Catering platform Hungry raises $20M, adds Kevin Hart and former Whole Foods co-CEO as investors

Catering platform Hungry raises $20M, adds Kevin Hart and former Whole Foods co-CEO as investors

bizjournals Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Catering platform Hungry Marketplace has raised $20 million from actor Kevin Hart, former Whole Foods co-CEO Walter Robb and others to fuel a 23-city expansion as the company’s revenues grow into the tens of millions of dollars. The Arlington, Virginia-based company operates in five cities after recently conducting a soft opening in Austin. It had previously raised $8 million in 2019 from the likes of singer Usher, hip-hop mogul Jay-Z’s Marcy Venture Partners, celebrity chef Tom Colicchio and…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

New funding round values catering marketplace Hungry at $100M+

Hungry, a catering marketplace that connects businesses with independent chefs, announced this week that it has raised $20 million in Series B funding....
TechCrunch

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WBJonline

Washington Business Journal Hungry just raised $20 million. And it has added to its star-studded investor base. https://t.co/v8PjSM1eBV 15 hours ago

TryHungry

Hungry RT @DC_Inno: Catering platform @TryHungry raises $20M, adds @KevinHart4real and former Whole Foods co-CEO as investors, via WBJ - https://t… 23 hours ago

WBJonline

Washington Business Journal Hungry just raised $20 million. And it has added to its star-studded investor base. https://t.co/Ia3mR25yrj 4 days ago

justdognit

DJW RT @MyABJ: The former chief of Whole Foods has joined Usher, Kevin Hart and other celebrities as backers of this startup. https://t.co/C1Cf… 4 days ago

MyABJ

AustinBizJournal The former chief of Whole Foods has joined Usher, Kevin Hart and other celebrities as backers of this startup. https://t.co/C1CfhNam5R 4 days ago

adi7anand

adi RT @MyABJ: The former chief of Whole Foods has joined Usher, Kevin Hart and other celebrities as backers of this startup. https://t.co/qINT… 5 days ago

MyABJ

AustinBizJournal The former chief of Whole Foods has joined Usher, Kevin Hart and other celebrities as backers of this startup. https://t.co/qINTYixix5 5 days ago

Exit101Biz

Exit101Biz RT @TomKohn: On the day @TryHungry co-founder Shy Pahlevani could have been celebrating his company's new $20MM Series B funding -- https:/… 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.