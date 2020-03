Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Iran and Italy have closed all schools and universities in those countries in the wake of the spread of coronavirus cases . Schools in Iran will remain closed until March 20, while Italy is closing all schools from Thursday for at least 10 days. The number of coronavirus cases in Iran has crossed 3000, while the death toll reached 107, according to the health ministry. More than 3000 people have