Lufthansa suspends 7,100 flights in March, including to Israel Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

German airline group Lufthansa said on Thursday it is cancelling about 7,100 flights up to the end of March due to lower demand and the spread of coronavirus. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Mohamad Barakat RT @Reuters: Lufthansa suspends 7,100 flights in March, including to Israel https://t.co/aeS8V4bk5P https://t.co/GDvR6Bgkvh 2 minutes ago