Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

· *C**utting interest rates and increasing money supply will do little to combat coronavirus' economic fallout, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers argued in a Washington Post column.*

· *Monetary policy "is not likely to be very effective" and "could create problems down the road," he said.*

· *Cheaper loans might fail... · *C**utting interest rates and increasing money supply will do little to combat coronavirus' economic fallout, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers argued in a Washington Post column.*· *Monetary policy "is not likely to be very effective" and "could create problems down the road," he said.*· *Cheaper loans might fail 👓 View full article