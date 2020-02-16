Global  

RBI caps withdrawals at Rs 50,000 for Yes Bank

IndiaTimes Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
The Reserve Bank on Thursday imposed a moratorium on the capital-starved Yes Bank and capped withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account till further orders. The board of Yes Bank has also been superseded with immediate effect, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a late evening statement.
Recent related news from verified sources

RBI imposes moratorium on Yes Bank, withdrawals capped at Rs 50,000

Prashant Kumar, ex-DMD and CFO of State Bank of India has been appointed as the administrator, the RBI said.
DNA

Cabinet approves mega merger of public sector banks, to come into effect from April 1

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (March 4) approved the mega consolidation of ten Public Sector Banks into four, including...
Zee News

