There’s no one solution to the challenge of building enough housing for the metro’s swelling population. Technology, unit sizes, denser development and transit will all play a part. But the future could look a lot like the Mueller neighborhood — replicated many, many, many times over.

You Might Like

Tweets about this LISC Chicago RT @ACT_Chicago: It's a dance party! Will you join us in raising funds to support #Chicago's Austin area? ACT's Spring Social is 3/28 and i… 1 day ago AustinComingTogether It's a dance party! Will you join us in raising funds to support #Chicago's Austin area? ACT's Spring Social is 3/2… https://t.co/HrYuNAjYel 1 day ago Russell Manthy RT @IAarchitects: Our own Stephanie Long graces the cover of the most recent Austin Business Journal. ABJ Subscri… https://t.co/NMw199BG67 2 days ago Trey Champion IAarchitects: Our own Stephanie Long graces the cover of the most recent Austin Business Journal. ABJ Subscribers… https://t.co/8XsU377Jnu 3 days ago Interior Architects Our own Stephanie Long graces the cover of the most recent Austin Business Journal. ABJ Subscribers - click below… https://t.co/mnCtYNSVfV 3 days ago Phoenix Pike, Realtor Want to live even closer together? https://t.co/QxBgsPIcz7 3 days ago BUBUBU14 Austin in 2040: How will we live? Much closer together, for starters https://t.co/h1XtkX3G42 5 days ago LChen drawing ⁰⁰NCT¹²⁷⨁²⁶ @gyumstagram If you live in the cool cities like Houston and Austin, you'd need to pay much more to be closer shops… https://t.co/Pyv9oiEw2w 5 days ago