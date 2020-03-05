Global  

Wells Fargo to raise its minimum wage for workers nationwide

bizjournals Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Wells Fargo said Wednesday that it will raise the minimum wage for its hourly workers to a range of $15 to $20 per hour, based on where the job is based. The bank said employees in high-cost markets such as San Francisco and New York will earn $20. Workers in lower-cost markets, such as Charlotte and Des Moines, Iowa, will earn $16. A company spokesman said the minimum wage in Tampa will increase to $16. The pay raises, taking effect by the end of 2020, will affect more than 20,000 employees. “Companies…
