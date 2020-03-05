Global  

Amigo Loans shares plunge 30% as founder accuses company of 'committing slow-motion suicide'

Independent Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
James Benamor quits board and labels company a 'cash cow for consultants, lawyers and suits, all of whom had an interest in keeping the gravy train running for as long as possible'
Row erupts as Amigo Loans founder quits

James Benamor accuses the company of "committing slow-motion suicide", but it hits back as shares dip.
BBC News

