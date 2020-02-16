RBI puts Yes Bank under moratorium, withdrawals capped at Rs 50,000
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday (March 5, 2020) imposed a moratorium on troubled lender Yes Bank and capped withdrawals at Rs 50,000. ‘’RBI has in consultation with the central government, superseded the Board of Directors of Yes Bank Ltd for a period of 30 days owing to a serious deterioration in the financial position of Bank,’’ a statement issued by the central bank said.
A new New York Times report highlights dubious dealmaking between President Donald Trump and Deutsche Bank.
Numerous banks viewed Trump's past bankruptcies as a sign to steer clear of the real estate..