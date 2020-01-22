Global  

Billionaire Lindberg found guilty in political bribery scheme

bizjournals Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Durham billionaire Greg Lindberg has been found guilty of orchestrating what the feds have called a widespread political bribery scandal. Following a trial that lasted from Feb. 19 through this week, a jury in Charlotte handed down its verdict Thursday morning before Judge Max Cogburn. Lindberg was found guilty of trying to bribe N.C. Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey with the promise of campaign money. He was also found guilty on public corruptions charges. Lindberg's Associate John Gray was…
NC billionaire Lindberg found guilty in political bribery scheme

Durham billionaire Greg Lindberg has been found guilty of orchestrating what the feds have called a widespread political bribery scandal. Following a trial that...
bizjournals

Major North Carolina donor convicted of bribery, conspiracy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A major political donor has been found guilty of trying to bribe a North Carolina insurance regulator in hopes of reducing scrutiny of...
Seattle Times

