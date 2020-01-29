Global  

Portugal's TAP cancels around 1,000 flights in March-April over coronavirus

Reuters Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Portugal's flag carrier TAP cancelled a total of around 1,000 flights this month and next due to a fall in demand over concerns about the spreading coronavirus, the company said on Thursday, also envisaging an unspecified impact on revenues.
