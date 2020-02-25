Global  

What we know about Tennessee's first case of coronavirus

bizjournals Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Gov. Bill Lee confirmed Tennessee's first confirmed case of coronavirus Thursday morning. According to media reports, the patient is a 44-year-old man from Williamson County, who recently traveled out of state. He is quarantined at home with mild symptoms. Officials could not confirm whether he traveled through Nashville International Airport, the Nashville Post reports. The announcement comes one day after Lee formed a Coronavirus Task Force, comprised of top public and private Tennessee health…
