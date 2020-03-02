Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Five Things for Thursday, including more money for COVID response

Five Things for Thursday, including more money for COVID response

bizjournals Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Good morning. Here are Thursday's Five Things. No new cases of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, in Oregon, but some new help. The Department of Health and Human Services announced it would provide the state an initial $500,000 for its response, a day after Gov. Kate Brown said $7 million to $10 million a month was needed to combat the outbreak. Today, Brown expressed confidence in the government's efforts, a day after Congress agreed to an $8.3 billion emergency package. How are you doing…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Hundreds of locals in Japan queue up 'every day' to purchase face masks amid COVID-19 outbreak

Hundreds of locals in Japan queue up 'every day' to purchase face masks amid COVID-19 outbreak 00:55

 Hundreds of locals in Amagasaki, Japan queue up "every day" to purchase face masks amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Footage filmed on February 29 shows a vast amount of residents waiting in line to buy face masks from a store. The filmer told Newsflare: "More than a hundred Japanese are lining up...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Library teaches bankers the errors of their ways - by displaying relics from disasters [Video]Library teaches bankers the errors of their ways - by displaying relics from disasters

A 'Library of Mistakes' is trying to teach bankers the errors of their ways - by displaying relics from disasters such as the financial crash in 2008.The public library, in Edinburgh's New Town, opened..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published

‘Millennial Burnout Coach’ charges the stressed-out $2,000 to find their inner zen [Video]‘Millennial Burnout Coach’ charges the stressed-out $2,000 to find their inner zen

A 'Millennial Burnout Coach' is charging stressed-out young professionals $2,000 to help them find their inner zen. Charlene Rymsha, 43, runs a company called Everyday Coherence in New York, and..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 04:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Five things you need to know today, and the 'dirtbag left'

Good morning, Cincinnati! Here are the five most important things you need to know to help start your busy business day: Tom Demeropolis reports that...
bizjournals

Five things you need to know today, and to see Henry Cobb, look up

Good morning, everyone. So long, Mike. Here are the five things you need to know in Boston business news to start your busy Biden bounce? Wall Street roared back...
bizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

breakingPDXnews

Breaking PDX News Five Things for Thursday, including keeping calm about COVID-19: Good morning. Thursday morning brings another jitt… https://t.co/bAR9b3FAao 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.