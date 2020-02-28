'Interesting tightrope to be on': PayPal's credit chief balances coronavirus threat against healthy consumer demand**

Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

**



· *PayPal is balancing robust consumer confidence against the mounting coronavirus threat.*

· *"You have the strongest consumer we've ever known," PayPal's global credit chief, Darrell Esch, said at a conference this week. "Then on the other hand, you've got this pandemic risk."*

· *Wage growth and low unemployment... **· *PayPal is balancing robust consumer confidence against the mounting coronavirus threat.*· *"You have the strongest consumer we've ever known," PayPal's global credit chief, Darrell Esch, said at a conference this week. "Then on the other hand, you've got this pandemic risk."*· *Wage growth and low unemployment 👓 View full article

