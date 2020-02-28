'Interesting tightrope to be on': PayPal's credit chief balances coronavirus threat against healthy consumer demand
Thursday, 5 March 2020
· *PayPal is balancing robust consumer confidence against the mounting coronavirus threat.*
· *"You have the strongest consumer we've ever known," PayPal's global credit chief, Darrell Esch, said at a conference this week. "Then on the other hand, you've got this pandemic risk."*
· *Wage growth and low unemployment...
U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Robert Redfield spoke to Congress about the coronavirus threat on Thursday (February 27), saying that his agency is aggressively evaluating..