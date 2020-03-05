Global  

Here's how many jobs Ohio's medical marijuana program has created

bizjournals Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Ohio's medical marijuana program has created 1,759 jobs through its first year of operation, according to an update from state regulators. Franklin County has had by far the most sales – 296,000 days' worth of supply in calendar 2019, the Medical Marijuana Control Program reported Thursday, followed by Cuyahoga County at 250,000 and Hamilton County at 150,000. The state has stopped releasing the dollar amount of sales. Through January, 60,000 individuals had made purchases from among 84,000…
 In the year and two months since Ohio Medical Marijuana patients have been able to buy the drug at state-approved dispensaries, more than 2,000 people are employed either in cultivation, processing, and testing facilities, or in dispensaries.

