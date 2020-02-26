Global  

Cruise ship that stopped in Hawaii linked to coronavirus death

bizjournals Thursday, 5 March 2020
A cruise ship that stopped in Hawaii last month had carried two passengers on a previous trip who were later confirmed to have the coronavirus. The Grand Princess cruise ship had two ill passengers on a trip to Mexico from Feb. 11-21 who later tested positive for coronavirus, or COVID-19, after disembarking in California. California health officials reported on Wednesday that one of the passengers died. Gov. David Ige and state health officials confirmed at a press conference on Wednesday that…
News video: Gov. Newsom Declares State Of Emergency Amid Coronavirus Spread, Blocks Cruise Ship From SF Port

Gov. Newsom Declares State Of Emergency Amid Coronavirus Spread, Blocks Cruise Ship From SF Port 06:29

 Following the state's first reported death from the coronavirus, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday declared a State of Emergency as part of the state's response to the outbreak and said a cruise ship with possible coronavirus patients will be blocked from returning to port in San Francisco until proper...

Cruise Ship Staying Off The California Coast [Video]Cruise Ship Staying Off The California Coast

With more than 160 cases of coronavirus in the US, California is keeping a cruise ship off the coast until kits arrive to test passengers.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:25Published

Coronavirus Fears Keeps Grand Princess In Limbo Off California Coast [Video]Coronavirus Fears Keeps Grand Princess In Limbo Off California Coast

The cruise ship Grand Princess remained off the California coast early Thursday after it was revealed that more than 20 passengers and crew have flu-like symptoms that could be linked to the..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:02Published


Quarantine On Cruise Ship Resulted In More Coronavirus Patients

The cruise ship Diamond Princess was quarantined for over two weeks resulting in more coronavirus infected passengers than if they would have disembarked...
Eurasia Review

Mexican port denies cruise ship permission to dock over coronavirus fears

Mexican port authorities on Wednesday revoked permission for cruise ship MSC Meraviglia to disembark on the island of Cozumel over coronavirus fears, a port...
Reuters

