Cruise ship that stopped in Hawaii linked to coronavirus death
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () A cruise ship that stopped in Hawaii last month had carried two passengers on a previous trip who were later confirmed to have the coronavirus. The Grand Princess cruise ship had two ill passengers on a trip to Mexico from Feb. 11-21 who later tested positive for coronavirus, or COVID-19, after disembarking in California. California health officials reported on Wednesday that one of the passengers died. Gov. David Ige and state health officials confirmed at a press conference on Wednesday that…
Following the state's first reported death from the coronavirus, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday declared a State of Emergency as part of the state's response to the outbreak and said a cruise ship with possible coronavirus patients will be blocked from returning to port in San Francisco until proper...