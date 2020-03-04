Global  

Global Markets: Stocks tumble as coronavirus cases rise outside China

Reuters India Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Global equity markets tumbled and the dollar slid on Thursday as the number of coronavirus cases outside China mounted rapidly, leading California to declare an emergency and HSBC in London to send more than 100 staff home.
 As the UK total of coronavirus cases passes 160, we look at how the spread of the disease outside China has changed over the past two weeks.

China’s virus slowdown offers hope for global containment

The slowdown in coronavirus cases out of China offers a sliver of hope that the global outbreak can be controlled, but whether that can happen anytime soon...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Reuters IndiaCBC.ca

World stocks tumble as coronavirus cases rise outside China

Global equity markets tumbled and the dollar slid on Thursday as the number of coronavirus cases outside China mounted rapidly, leading California to declare an...
Reuters

