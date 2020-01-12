Trump administration to allow more foreign temporary workers

Global  

Seattle Times Thursday, 5 March 2020
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration said Thursday that it will allow an additional 35,000 temporary foreign workers to come to the U.S. to fill non-farm seasonal jobs amid a tight labor market. The additional visas, on top of the 66,000 allowed in each year under U.S. law, is the highest annual total allowed under […]
