What we know about Tennessee's first case of coronavirus
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () Gov. Bill Lee confirmed Tennessee's first confirmed case of coronavirus Thursday morning. According to media reports, the patient is a 44-year-old man from Williamson County, who recently traveled out of state. He is quarantined at home with mild symptoms. Officials could not confirm whether he traveled through Nashville International Airport, the Nashville Post reports. The announcement comes one day after Lee formed a Coronavirus Task Force, comprised of top public and private Tennessee health…
After Covid-19 coronavirus infected a person from the national capital, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the Delhi government has designated 25 hospitals for treatment of the virus. Coronavirus has spread to nearly 60 countries and infected over 85,000 people. Delhi reported its first...
A Washington County adult is sick with the first presumptive case of the new coronavirus in the state, Oregon health officials said Friday. The person tested... Seattle Times Also reported by •PRAVDA •Reuters •bizjournals •Belfast Telegraph •BBC News