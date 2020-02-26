Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > What we know about Tennessee's first case of coronavirus

What we know about Tennessee's first case of coronavirus

bizjournals Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Gov. Bill Lee confirmed Tennessee's first confirmed case of coronavirus Thursday morning. According to media reports, the patient is a 44-year-old man from Williamson County, who recently traveled out of state. He is quarantined at home with mild symptoms. Officials could not confirm whether he traveled through Nashville International Airport, the Nashville Post reports. The announcement comes one day after Lee formed a Coronavirus Task Force, comprised of top public and private Tennessee health…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus: Delhi designates 25 hospitals for treatment amid fresh cases

Coronavirus: Delhi designates 25 hospitals for treatment amid fresh cases 02:00

 After Covid-19 coronavirus infected a person from the national capital, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the Delhi government has designated 25 hospitals for treatment of the virus. Coronavirus has spread to nearly 60 countries and infected over 85,000 people. Delhi reported its first...

Recent related videos from verified sources

First coronavirus case in Colorado [Video]First coronavirus case in Colorado

The first presumptive case of COVID-19 was in a patient who had visited Summit County.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:39Published

Medical expert on coronavirus in TN: 'If you develop symptoms, don’t go to the doctor.' [Video]Medical expert on coronavirus in TN: 'If you develop symptoms, don’t go to the doctor.'

With the first case of COVID-19, or more often referred to as "coronavirus," confirmed in Middle Tennessee, medical experts have said it's not a time to panic, but a time to prepare.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Oregon health officials confirm the state’s first case of coronavirus

A Washington County adult is sick with the first presumptive case of the new coronavirus in the state, Oregon health officials said Friday. The person tested...
Seattle Times Also reported by •PRAVDAReutersbizjournalsBelfast TelegraphBBC News

Georgia reports first coronavirus case in the country: health minister

Georgia on Wednesday reported the first case of coronavirus in the country, the health minister said.
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters IndiabizjournalsBelfast TelegraphBBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_YvonneBurton

Yvonne Ides of March is coming! @RichardGrenell @almostjingo @TheJusticeDept "The New York Times reported that Berger is 94 and lives in Oak Ridge,… https://t.co/vqSqXbY7l8 13 minutes ago

_YvonneBurton

Yvonne Ides of March is coming! "The New York Times reported that Berger is 94 and lives in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. The Washington Post reached him b… https://t.co/Hw7teWF41v 15 minutes ago

hardknoxfirst

hardknoxfirst What we know about Tennessee's first case of #coronavirus #COVID19 https://t.co/qIEy74XIFh via @nashvillebiz 1 hour ago

SarahShuford

sarah elizabeth RT @RedCross: Our disaster volunteers are distributing food and relief supplies to those affected by the Tennessee tornadoes, and they’re h… 2 hours ago

ChalkbeatTN

Chalkbeat Tennessee Here's what we know so far about Tennessee's first case of new #coronavirus, and how it's affecting schools. https://t.co/RjGQpCZndp 3 hours ago

BrandonPowe2

Brandon Powe RT @Tennessean: What to know about Donald Trump's visit to Tennessee after deadly tornado https://t.co/ndrdgHUQib 4 hours ago

mafwendover

Mary Ann Fowler Please answer...I've been asking all day. What about blood donors who may not know they have the coronavirus?… https://t.co/PT2ZfMSTpJ 4 hours ago

BFLouisville

Business First Gov. Bill Lee announced Tennessee's first case of coronavirus Thursday morning. Here's what we know. https://t.co/n3ONRhTbs2 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.